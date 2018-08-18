Transnet brass clash over 'nonexistent' meeting
19 August 2018 - 00:04
The suspension of Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama hinges on the existence of a disputed board meeting that allegedly took a decision to split the R50bn contract for new locomotives.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.