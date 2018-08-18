Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe judiciary has history of political expedience
19 August 2018 - 00:00
The Constitutional Court decision on the July 30 presidential election is just the latest in which the judiciary has become embroiled in political disputes
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.