Table Talk

Kumi Naidoo: I hope the ANC will come to value the power of humility

Amnesty international's new secretary-general cut his activist teeth as a kid spray-painting 'free mandela' on Durban walls - and, more daringly, standing up to the ANC when it came to power

Amnesty international's new secretary-general cut his activist teeth as a kid spray-painting 'free mandela' on Durban walls - and, more daringly, standing up to the ANC when it came to power