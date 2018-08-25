Rhodes stress over rape spares no-one
26 August 2018 - 00:00
A student pushed her finger against the forehead of Rhodes University vice-chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela, saying: "I wish your daughters could get raped."
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.