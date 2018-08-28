Hot prizes & braai freebies up for grabs when you buy the Sunday Times
You'll get a different gift each week when you buy the Sunday Times at Pick n Pay this September, plus you could win one of 10 Megamaster grills
28 August 2018 - 10:23
Winter is over in South Africa and we've got just the thing for all the braai masters in the making to prepare for braai season.
When you buy the Sunday Times at Pick n Pay on the following Sundays in September, you'll get a free braai gift:
- Sept 2: BIC Firelighters 24s
- Sept 9: BIC Megalighter
- Sept 16: Charka Briketts 2kg
- Sept 23: Pick n Pay 26cm scissor tongs
Even better, if you then SMS the word BRAAI, your till-slip number and your name to 40730, you'll stand a chance of winning one of 10 Megamaster 570 Elite Charcoal Grills with a cover AND five 5kg bags of Charka Briketts.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
- The competition starts on Sunday September 2 2018 and closes on Tuesday September 25 2018.
- SMSs cost R1.50 each. Free SMSs do not apply. Errors will be billed.
- Valid at participating Pick n Pay stores in South Africa only, while stocks last.
- Prizes cannot be transferred or exchanged for cash.