'Zuma told me to help the Guptas': Themba Maseko

“I said to them: ‘Those are my leaders, I am concerned if you give them instructions.’ He said that’s none of my business,” said Maseko .

“At that time I got really pissed off. Ordinarily, if confronted with a situation like this, you drive straight to the office of the president of the ruling party but the president of the ruling party had just instructed me to help these guys. I didn’t do anything but just spoke to close friends about it. ”

Maseko said he was rattled by Ajay’s comments that his family would deal with unco-operative ministers.

“I was extremely perturbed. He [Ajay] said if the ministers were not co-operating, they [the Guptas] have a way of dealing with them. [He said] they have regular weekly meetings with the president.”

A few week later, Maseko said he received a call from a senior staffer at The New Age newspaper who demanded a meeting with him. It was a Friday and Maseko was on his way to North West for a family getaway. He said he told the newspaper employee to make an appointment with his office on Monday.

“He said: ‘I’m not asking you. I am telling you. The meeting has to happen. It is urgent because of the launch of the TNA.’”

This was followed by a call from Ajay an hour later, said Maseko .

“He said: ‘We are not asking you and actually, I want to meet you tomorrow [Saturday].’ I kept on saying I am on my way to Sun City for a golf tournament and we can arrange the meeting on Monday.