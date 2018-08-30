News

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

LISTEN | Politics Weekly: On Guptas, bribes & the other state capture dirt

In the first podcast of this new series, the Sunday Times team of Amil Umraw, Qaanitah Hunter and Ranjeni Munusamy analyse at the early testimonies at the Zondo commission

30 August 2018 - 12:24 By Amil Umraw, Qaanitah Hunter and Ranjeni Munusamy
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor can be seen on a TV screen during her third day of testifying at the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg on August 29 2018.
Image: Masi Losi

In the first episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, journalists Amil Umraw, Qaanitah Hunter and Ranjeni Munusamy analyse the early testimonies in the ongoing judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

