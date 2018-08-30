Sunday Times Politics Weekly
LISTEN | Politics Weekly: On Guptas, bribes & the other state capture dirt
In the first podcast of this new series, the Sunday Times team of Amil Umraw, Qaanitah Hunter and Ranjeni Munusamy analyse at the early testimonies at the Zondo commission
30 August 2018 - 12:24
In the first episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, journalists Amil Umraw, Qaanitah Hunter and Ranjeni Munusamy analyse the early testimonies in the ongoing judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.
