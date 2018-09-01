News

'Beaten but not Broken' author Vanessa Govender reveals why 'No is not a word I know'

As one of the first Indian women on South African TV news, Vanessa Govender was known to hundreds of thousands of views. But she hid a terrible secret, an abusive relationship with a colleague. In 'Beaten but not Broken' she tells of her five years of hell and how she finally mustered the courage to walk away

02 September 2018 - 00:00 By VANESSA GOVENDER

Vanessa Govender was known to hundreds of thousands of views. But she hid a terrible secret

