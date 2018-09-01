News

Saying a little prayer for Aretha Franklin: singer gets a fitting sendoff

Celebrities pay respect, and even the British army joins in

02 September 2018 - 00:00 By NICK ALLEN in Detroit

Celebrities pay respect, and even the British army joins in

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'We are terrified': Adam Catzavelos's 'devastated' family live in fear News
  2. LISTEN | Politics Weekly: On Guptas, bribes & the other state capture dirt News
  3. Hot prizes & braai freebies up for grabs when you buy the Sunday Times News
  4. Treasury men out for Jacob Zuma's blood News
  5. FROM THE ARCHIVE | 'Zuma told me to help Guptas': Themba Maseko News

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners

Related articles

  1. Aretha Franklin: 'A voice on loan from God' Lifestyle
  2. WATCH LIVE | Detroit hosts star-studded funeral for Aretha Franklin Lifestyle
  3. How Aretha Franklin made 'Respect' a feminist anthem Lifestyle
X