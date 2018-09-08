World
Barack Obama takes on Donald Trump for the vote
09 September 2018 - 00:00
Former US president Barack Obama assailed President Donald Trump and Republicans on Friday, urging Democrats to deliver a check on the administration's "abuses of power" and restore a sense of sanity to politics by voting in November's election.
