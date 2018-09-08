Long list of government offices at risk of catching fire
09 September 2018 - 00:00
Gauteng premier David Makhura's office is in one of eight Johannesburg buildings housing provincial government departments that do not comply with health and safety standards.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.