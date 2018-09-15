Zimbabwe
MDC tells its own mayors to quit
16 September 2018 - 00:00
MDC mayors in Masvingo and Victoria Falls are under pressure to quit their new positions after they beat the party's chosen candidates into the seats of power.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.