Unpaid licences a blow to cybercrime cops
16 September 2018 - 00:00
The police's cybercrime unit - a highly secretive wing of crime intelligence - has been hamstrung by lapsed software licences for vital equipment used to interpret cellphone data. This has left hundreds of cases up in the air.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.