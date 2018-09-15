News

Unpaid licences a blow to cybercrime cops

16 September 2018 - 00:00 By JEFF WICKS

The police's cybercrime unit - a highly secretive wing of crime intelligence - has been hamstrung by lapsed software licences for vital equipment used to interpret cellphone data. This has left hundreds of cases up in the air.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Exposed: Jacob Zuma plot to oust Cyril Ramaphosa News
  2. Collen Maine 'drops mic', leaves ANC youth league in disarray News
  3. Parliament's top sleuth 'to join the SABC' News
  4. Robert McBride to testify at Zondo inquiry about Hawks 'death squad' News
  5. Soweto businessman in hot water after bomb threat to US embassy over Trump tweet News

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X