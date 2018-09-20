News

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

LISTEN | Politics Weekly: On state capture, Cosatu & Mmusi Maimane

In the fourth podcast of this new series, the Sunday Times team of Amil Umraw, Qaanitah Hunter and Ranjeni Munusamy analyse the testimonies of the banks at the Zondo commission

20 September 2018 - 16:11 By Amil Umraw, QAANITAH HUNTER and RANJENI MUSUMANY
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown testifies at the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg, on September 19 2018.
Image: ALON SKUY

In the fourth installment of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, journalists Amil Umraw, Qaanitah Hunter and Ranjeni Munusamy tackle the big issues of the week including Cosatu's congress, the state capture inquiry and Mmusi Maimane's declining of Western Cape premier.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

