WIN | Subscribe to the Sunday Times online: 5 power-saving geysers up for grabs

More about the Heat Tech Compact geyser

This small, elegant geyser is easy to install directly at your sink. When you open a tap, you’ll have hot water a lot quicker, as it doesn’t have to travel from your main geyser. Also, as you are wasting less water running the tap to get hot water, there is less cold water flowing into the geyser that needs to be heated up, saving you electricity.

This point-of-use geyser is also suitable for outside bathrooms or braai areas.

Heat Tech is South Africa’s fastest-growing, high-performance hot-water system provider. Its state-of-the-art water-heating systems are strong and durable to ensure long-lasting performance. Read more on the Heat Tech website, or contact 087 943 7471 or info@heattech.co.za.

Terms and conditions