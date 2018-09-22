Cannabis trials are up in the air
23 September 2018 - 00:00
The lives of thousands of people facing prosecution for possession of dagga are in limbo as police and prosecutors contemplate the Constitutional Court's ruling on Tuesday that the personal use of cannabis in private spaces is legal.
