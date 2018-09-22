Insight: Poaching

Confessions from the underworld of Abalone poaching reveals the daily dangers

Since 2000 there has been an explosion in abalone poaching, with syndicate and drug money upping the rate of extraction, killing off the beds and ripping 100-million perlemoen from the sea

Since 2000 there has been an explosion in abalone poaching, with syndicate and drug money upping the rate of extraction, killing off the beds and ripping 100-million perlemoen from the sea