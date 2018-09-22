Cosatu boss Zingiswa Losi is a Cyril Ramaphosa ally, but she's no poodle
23 September 2018 - 00:04
New Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi says the union federation will not be an ANC lapdog under her watch and vows to raise worker issues even if it meant clashing with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
