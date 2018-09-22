Cost crunch keeps president's jet grounded
23 September 2018 - 00:00
The presidency is fuming after the department of defence missed its deadline to have the presidential jet, Inkwazi, back in the air.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.