National Assembly speaker, deputy miss key ethics deadline
23 September 2018 - 00:00
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and her deputy, Lechesa Tsenoli, are among the tardy MPs who missed the deadline to submit their declarations of financial interests and related benefits.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.