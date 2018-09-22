Shock at whitewash of iconic photos by US artist Hank Willis Thomas
US artist alters works by SA greats with no attribution or say-so
23 September 2018 - 00:00
US artist alters works by SA greats with no attribution or say-so
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.