Nhlanhla Nene: The minister who refused to sign
Jacob Zuma was furious that he had nothing to show Putin on the nuclear deal and even angrier when Nene refused to sign a hastily written agreement
07 October 2018 - 00:03
Jacob Zuma was furious that he had nothing to show Putin on the nuclear deal and even angrier when Nene refused to sign a hastily written agreement
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.