Zimbabwe
Redrawn Zimbabwe voting map 'will benefit Zanu-PF'
07 October 2018 - 00:00
The boundaries of almost half of Zimbabwe's constituencies are set to be redrawn before the 2023 election.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.