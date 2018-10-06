School lays ground for transgender pupil
Lack of department guidance leaves kids' fate up to principals
07 October 2018 - 00:00
Lack of department guidance leaves kids' fate up to principals
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.