News

Struggling to pay the bills, UK students sext their way to a degree

07 October 2018 - 00:00 By the daily telegraph

British undergraduate students have more debt than ever, and many are turning to digital sex work to pay the bills

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Teachers quit in droves for high paying Gulf posts News
  2. Why Jacob Zuma nuked me: Nhlanhla Nene to reveal all News
  3. Meet the 24-year-old soon-to-be Mrs Zuma News
  4. 'You took away my family': Dad's grief as mom and daughters laid to rest News
  5. Swanky Cape pads for ministers at R1,200 rent News

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery

Related articles

  1. How texting & sexting can impact our romantic relationships Health & Sex
  2. How a sexy selfie cost a Joburg man R170,000 - and you could be next News
  3. SEX TALK | Can you still have a spicy sex life if you're in a long-distance ... Health & Sex
  4. Why sexting must be taught at school Health & Sex
X