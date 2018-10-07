Honeybees are having a wild time in SA

Bees don't fly in high winds or nest by rivers, bee lore says, but wild Cape honeybee colonies in Cape Point Nature Reserve have debunked such myths. These wild bees exhibit behaviours never seen before.

Two researchers who have studied them for five years, Jenny Cullinan and Karin Sternberg, said: "South Africa is lucky that almost 85% of its bees are still wild and strong."

After returning from the world's first natural beekeeping conference in the Netherlands last month, they added: "Germany has almost no wild honeybees and there are few in the UK. In Europe they believe that without humans to look after them, bees will die, but bees have survived 30 million years or more."

The wild honeybees (Apis mellifera capensis) the pair observe in the fynbos tend to set up colonies under hollowed rocks and have developed symbiotic relationships with creatures such as the pseudo-scorpion.

Watching the patterns this week of bees inside their "nests" - including feeding pseudo-scorpions by dropping wax-moth eggs next to a leaf where they lurk - was as absorbing as a wildlife safari. The bees can't allow the moths to proliferate but the moths help them clear away old comb.

To find wild bee colonies when they started their project, Ujubee, Cullinan and Sternberg would spot a bee and track it back to its nest (hives are for managed bees). In this way they have identified about 92 nests, mostly occupied, with roughly 16,000 bees or more per colony.

Cullinan is allergic to bees but has been stung only three times despite her proximity to them. She was a beekeeper in Durban, in her role promoting urban gardens, but is now dedicated to conserving bees in the wild.

An artist who has done popular bee sculptures, she said: "It took us about three months to get our eyes tuned in and then we started seeing bees everywhere."

The pair give the nests names. At the "river nest", bees set up home during the drought last year and have never left, even though a stream now flows below them.

Despite icy winds on Monday, worker bees flew off and came back with yellow pollen balls on their legs. The hygiene-bees played their "undertaker" role by flying dead bees out of the nest. A drone buzzed off in search of an unfertilised queen.