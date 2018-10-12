News

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

LISTEN | Politics Weekly: On ANC factions, the EFF at campuses & Nhlanhla Nene

Sunday Times politics journalists Qaanitah Hunter, Amil Umraw and Zingisa Mvumvu delve into matters confronting the ANC and the EFF's growth at universities in KwaZulu-Natal.

12 October 2018 - 12:32 By Amil Umraw, Qaanitah Hunter and Zingisa Mvumvu
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.
Image: ALON SKUY

In this installment of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, journalists Amil Umraw, Qaanitah Hunter and Zingisa Mvumvu discuss ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's relationship with President Cyril Ramaphosa, the EFF gaining support at campuses in KwaZulu-Natal, and Nhlanhla Nene's testimony at the state capture inquiry. 

MORE:

LISTEN | Politics Weekly: On state capture, Cosatu & Mmusi Maimane

In the fourth podcast of this new series, the Sunday Times team of Amil Umraw, Qaanitah Hunter and Ranjeni Munusamy analyse the testimonies of the ...
News
21 days ago

LISTEN | Politics Weekly: On Guptas, bribes & the other state capture dirt

Journalists Amil Umraw, Qaanitah Hunter and Ranjeni Munusamy take a closer look at the early testimonies at the Zondo commission
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. From broke to bank to broke again: Meet the South Africans who blew their ... News
  2. State capture probe could have been done in six months: Thuli Madonsela News
  3. Pravin Gordhan gives ex-ministers cause to quake at state capture inquiry News
  4. 'We had to back Jacob Zuma' - ANCYL's Njabulo Nzuza News
  5. 'Waving, greeting' Jacob Zuma puts Johannesburg home on the market News

Latest Videos

Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
Kanye's breathless monologue leaves his 'bro' Trump speechless
X