Sunday Times Politics Weekly
LISTEN | Politics Weekly: On ANC factions, the EFF at campuses & Nhlanhla Nene
Sunday Times politics journalists Qaanitah Hunter, Amil Umraw and Zingisa Mvumvu delve into matters confronting the ANC and the EFF's growth at universities in KwaZulu-Natal.
12 October 2018 - 12:32
In this installment of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, journalists Amil Umraw, Qaanitah Hunter and Zingisa Mvumvu discuss ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's relationship with President Cyril Ramaphosa, the EFF gaining support at campuses in KwaZulu-Natal, and Nhlanhla Nene's testimony at the state capture inquiry.