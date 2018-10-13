The death squad that wasn't
14 October 2018 - 00:04
On December 11 2011 the first in a series of articles written by three journalists, Stephan Hofstatter, Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Rob Rose, were published in the Sunday Times. The articles told of a "rogue" police unit at Cato Manor in Durban, which under my command was responsible for a number of extrajudicial killings.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.