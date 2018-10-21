DA asks court to order firing of 'lying' Bathabile Dlamini and Malusi Gigaba
21 October 2018 - 00:00
The DA wants the Pretoria high court to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to sack minister of women in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini and Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, arguing that the two ministers are liars who cannot be trusted to uphold the constitution.
