Mondli Gungubele rules out state assistance after VBS 'fraud'
21 October 2018 - 00:06
Deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele has warned ANC MPs against pushing for a taxpayer-funded recapitalisation of VBS Mutual Bank because it would send a message that "criminals can steal" and the government would pay.
