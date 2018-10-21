Naidoo became Barton, got rich and went to jail
21 October 2018 - 00:00
For years, British nursing home boss David Barton, 63, lived the high life, enjoying jaunts abroad, a garage full of fast, fancy cars and a string of luxurious properties.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.