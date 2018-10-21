Zimbabwe
Safari park at Victoria Falls to go ahead next year
21 October 2018 - 00:00
After years of resistance from tour operators and politicians who were against establishing what they called a "zoo" in the resort town of Victoria Falls, construction is set to start early next year.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.