Comics and groovas help SA see off 2018
30 December 2018 - 00:00
What with new presidents, home-made sex videos and petrol price hikes, for many the end of 2018 couldn't have come sooner.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.