Zimbabwe
S&P adds to Zimbabwe's economic woes
30 December 2018 - 00:01
When President Emmerson Mnangagwa assumed office in November 2017, he pledged to end Zimbabwe's pariah status and open the economy to the international community.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.