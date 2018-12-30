Zimbabwe
Zim businesses go American express
Restaurants, service stations, authorities and schools demand payment in US dollars
30 December 2018 - 00:01
Restaurants, service stations, authorities and schools demand payment in US dollars.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.