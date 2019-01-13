Garden Route matriculant triumphs despite ordeal by fire
13 January 2019 - 00:00
A matriculant who lost three family members when her home was destroyed by fire during the second week of her final exams still completed the job and passed.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.