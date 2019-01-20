New web shutdown in Zimbabwe after week of blackouts
20 January 2019 - 00:00
Zimbabweans woke up to a new internet shutdown on Friday, after they were cut off from the online world for more than 30 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.