SA trolls the wrong Gavin Watson after Angelo Agrizzi testimony
20 January 2019 - 00:00
As Angelo Agrizzi started testifying about Bosasa at the state capture commission on Wednesday, Gavin Watson's Twitter feed lit up.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.