Zimbabwe tourism hit hard, coming and going
20 January 2019 - 00:00
Violence during this week's three-day stayaway has inflicted immense damage on tourism, say industry leaders.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.