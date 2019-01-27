Cyril Ramaphosa takes on the Gupta elephant in the room
27 January 2019 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa took a dig at the Guptas in their own country yesterday, telling Indian business people that not all their countrymen were "rent seekers" who do "funny business".
