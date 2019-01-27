Zimbabwe
Zim finance minister upbeat but 'lacks political clout' in Davos
27 January 2019 - 00:00
Mthuli Ncube found himself among familiar faces this week in Switzerland but there was little fanfare in his maiden appearance as Zimbabwe's finance minister and leader of the country's delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.