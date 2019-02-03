LISTEN | Iqbal Survé hid key info from PIC in Ayo deal
Secret tape reveals how media boss urged CEO to mislead
03 February 2019 - 00:06
An explosive secret recording has revealed how media owner and businessman Iqbal Survé colluded to withhold key information from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) that led to the fund manager controversially investing R4.3bn of government pension money in one of his companies.
