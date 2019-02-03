Mmusi Maimane backers see internal conspiracy
03 February 2019 - 00:00
Supporters of DA leader Mmusi Maimane believe his detractors within the party are trying to sabotage the DA's electoral chances in a bid to get rid him.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.