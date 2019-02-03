Zimbabwe
Now Mugabe's out, Zim wants in on neighbours' Zambezi bridge project
The country was excluded from the multimillion-dollar bridge project as relations under former president Robert Mugabe were frosty
03 February 2019 - 00:00
The Zimbabwean government is desperately trying to convince neighbours Botswana and Zambia to include it again in the multimillion-dollar bridge project across the Zambezi River
