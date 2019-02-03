Zimbabwe
'Sweating man' amoung those accused of looting during Zim stayaway
03 February 2019 - 00:00
A man arrested because he was 'found sweating', will have to plead his case in the Bulawayo magistrate's court as part of a group accused of looting and vandalising property during a violent stayaway last month
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.