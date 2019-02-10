Behaviour monitoring 'Big Brother' school app comes in for a pounding
Kids being taught to accept 'rising levels of surveillance' - report
10 February 2019 - 00:00
Schools generally don't allow pupils to eat ice cream and sweets in class or sit next to their friends for the whole day.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.