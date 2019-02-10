Dire matric diagnostics paint a scary future
10 February 2019 - 00:00
Abstract thinking, understanding the difference between describe and compare, and indicating south on a map tripped up some of last year's matrics
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.