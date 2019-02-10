News

Iqbal Survé's R4.3bn PIC piggy bank

How media mogul raided public-funded tech investment to prop up his empire - and pay his bills

10 February 2019 - 00:07 By CAIPHUS KGOSANA

Controversial media owner Iqbal Survé has been using the bank account of one of his companies, which received billions of rands of government pension money, as his personal piggy bank.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Husband in court for wife's death News
  2. The way to Nomvula's heart - booze and braais News
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa takes on the Gupta elephant in the room News
  4. Court finds spin doctor guilty after assault and racist rant News
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa 'gives back' Gavin Watson's R500,000 News

Latest Videos

#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
'Watch this space!' 6 moments from #SONA2019
X