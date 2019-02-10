News

Major One Bushiri 'duped us with gold scam'

Congregants allege 'prophet' has ties to Zambia scheme

10 February 2019 - 00:00 By BONGANI FUZILE

Controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri may have another legal battle on his hands, with at least six of his congregants claiming they were "duped" into investing in a scam by senior members of his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church.

