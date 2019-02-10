News

Zimbabwe

Outspoken Zim chiefs 'fear for their lives': Madonsela, Zwelithini asked to investigate

Matabeleland leaders say security agents have threatened them

10 February 2019 - 00:00 By NJABULO NCUBE

Two chiefs from Matabeleland are cutting lonely figures in their criticism of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government over a deterioration in human rights.

